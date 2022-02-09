|
09.02.2022 15:01:00
Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?
The electric car industry -- and automakers in general -- have been affected by the broader market volatility, which has been leading to swift and brutal sell-offs in small companies and industry leaders alike.Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. Both companies reported earnings last week, and both stocks sold off. Let's determine if either U.S. legacy automaker is a buy now given what we've learned.GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Image source: General Motors.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
