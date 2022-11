Ford and GM Are Going Green. 1 Under-the-Radar Way Investors Can Benefit.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the leader in electric vehicles (EV), other aspects of its business also promote the use of clean energy. Its solar roof panel and energy storage segment represented about 5% of revenue in the third quarter, generating more than $1.1 billion. As traditional automakers like Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) work to build their electric vehicle lineups, they, too, are trying to expand the use of clean energy. But those companies are taking a different approach, and it gives investors another angle to play in the growing EV sector. Continue reading