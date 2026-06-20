Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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20.06.2026 23:05:00
Ford Could Make $500 Million From AI. Is Now the Time to Buy?
Ford (NYSE: F) made a big move in May when it announced plans to launch an energy storage business called Ford Energy.Ford stock soared 47% last month mostly on the news of the company's new endeavor, and investors are likely excited by analysts' predictions that the new business could generate $500 million in operating profit for Ford by 2030.With this new entry storage business about to launch, is now the time to buy Ford stock? Here's why investors may want to hold off on making that move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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