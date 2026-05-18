Ford Motor Aktie
WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600
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18.05.2026 13:32:24
Ford Energy Signs Five-year Battery Storage Supply Agreement With EDF Power Solutions North America
(RTTNews) - Ford Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Co. (F), and EDF Power Solutions North America, an entity of the EDF Group, on Monday announced a five-year framework agreement for up to 20 gigawatt hours of battery energy storage systems.
Under the agreement, EDF power solutions North America will have the ability to procure up to 4 gigawatt hours of DC Block battery energy storage systems annually, with deliveries expected to begin in 2028.
The company said the agreement positions the company as a key battery energy storage systems supplier for EDF power solutions' grid-scale energy storage projects across the United States.
The Ford Energy DC Block is a 20-foot containerized energy storage system with a rated capacity of 5.45 megawatt hours per unit and is designed for utility-scale applications including frequency regulation, voltage support, energy arbitrage, peak load shifting, demand response, backup power, and microgrid integration.
In the pre-market trading, Ford Motor Co. is higher 3.58% higher at $13.91 on the New York Stock Exchange.
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