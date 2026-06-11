Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
11.06.2026 10:30:00
Ford Famously Ditched Sedans Years Ago. This Is Why It's Time to Reconsider.
Years ago, when Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stopped producing sedans in the U.S. (other than the prized iconic Mustang, if you count that), it was a fairly logical move. At one time, the sedan market accounted for 50% of new-car sales, but that share has consistently declined to the mid-teens as America's appetite for larger SUVs and trucks has increased. At the time, Ford's profitability on sedans was questionable, so moving production capacity and capital investment to larger, more profitable vehicles made sense.Fast-forward to today, and things have changed yet again. Ford is planning to get back into the sedan segment in the U.S., but why, and what does that mean for its bottom line? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!