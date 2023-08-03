|
03.08.2023 19:00:07
Ford hands you the mic
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.What you scream at that truck that just cut you off during rush hour should stay between you and your car. Ford is seeking to patent a system for "anonymizing speech data" that's collected by a voice recognition system in a vehicle. This system removes "speaker-identifying characteristics" from speech data collected from in-car voice commands. It then uses machine learning to generate a "random vector," or randomized data in place of the previously identifiable characteristics, to apply to the speech data. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
