Ford Honors MAHLE at 22nd Annual World Excellence Awards

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MAHLE was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 22nd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. MAHLE was announced as Supplier Diversity & Inclusion Development and Sustainability winner during a Ford Motor Company virtual event on Oct. 30, 2020.

"MAHLE is honored to be chosen as the 2019 Corporation of the Year in the Supplier Diversity & Inclusion Development and Sustainability category," stated Dr. Jörg Stratmann, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.

"We continue to make efforts to improve the diversity of our global workforce at all levels of the corporation. At MAHLE, we believe that a diverse workforce with long term sustainability is critical to generating innovative ideas and attracting top talent.

"MAHLE is dedicated to our strong relationship with Ford as the industry accelerates the transition to electrified products. We are well prepared and ready to support Ford's efforts with value enhancing solutions," Dr. Stratmann said.

"Ford's annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success," said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. "Congratulations to MAHLE for being a recipient of this coveted award. Thank you for all that you do in support of Ford Motor Company."

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in categories, including:

Primary brand pillar awards in winning portfolio, propulsion choices, autonomous technology and connected services categories

Fitness awards for suppliers that most exemplify the framework's principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation

Special recognition for suppliers that deliver results exceeding expectations

Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year for suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Sustainability supplier of the year for a supplier that improves the business environment

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

About MAHLE

MAHLE is a leading international development partner and supplier to the automotive industry. The technology group is committed to playing an active role in transforming the mobility of the future by further optimizing the combustion engine, driving forward the use of alternative fuels, and laying the foundation for the worldwide introduction of e-mobility and other alternative drives, such as fuel cells. The group's product portfolio addresses all the crucial aspects of powertrain and air conditioning technology.

In 2019, MAHLE generated sales of approximately EUR 12.0 billion and is represented in over 30 countries with more than 77,000 employees in 160 production locations and 16 major research and development centers.

