WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600

16.01.2026 03:06:13

Ford In Talks With BYD On Hybrid Battery Partnership : Report

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor (F) is engaged in in-depth discussions with BYD Company (BYDDY, 1211.HK,HYDD.SI, 002594.SZ) on a potential partnership. Under the plan being considered, the American automaker would procure batteries from the leading Chinese manufacturer for use in some of its hybrid models, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report noted that both sides are still evaluating specific collaboration structures. One proposal involves Ford shipping BYD-supplied batteries to factories outside the United States for production. Negotiations remain ongoing, and it is uncertain whether a final agreement will be reached.

If the talks succeed, Ford would gain access to China's largest automaker, known for its advanced technology and cost advantages. As Ford reduces its focus on pure electric vehicles and increases investment in hybrids, securing a reliable battery supplier has become critical. BYD's established manufacturing capabilities position it as a strong candidate to meet that need.

Last month, Ford announced that it would scale back its electric vehicle strategy, resulting in a significant $19.5 billion hit to earnings. As part of this shift, the company has put its flagship electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, on hold indefinitely. Production of the current model has been stopped, and Ford has not disclosed any timeline for the release of the next-generation version.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BYD Company Ltd (H) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -H- 10,80 -0,46% BYD Company Ltd (H) Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shs -H-
Ford Motor Co. 11,73 -1,41% Ford Motor Co.

