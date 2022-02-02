Ford January U.S. Sales Edge Down

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that its total U.S. sales for the month of January 2022 slightly declined to 143,531 vehicles from 143,578 vehicles in the same month last year. But retail sales for the month were up 0.8% over a year ago.

Cars sales for the month dropped 26.3% to 5,675 units from 7,696 units in the prior year. But monthly SUVs sales increased 8.5% year-over-year to 66,122 units. Trucks sales for the month decreased 4.3% to 71,734 units from the prior year.

Ford said it hit an all-time record for both new retail vehicle orders and for filling retail orders in January. Ford took in over 90,000 new vehicle orders in January - up 71,000 from a year ago.