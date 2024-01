Ford Just Lost Billions of Dollars on EVs. Here's Why That's Good News.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) just released its fourth-quarter sales data for investors to chew on before the company releases its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results later this month. The good news is that the company posted a record quarter for electric vehicle (EV) sales, but the bad news is that means billions of losses in the near term.Here's why it's still a positive development for Ford investors.Ford's 2023 U.S. sales jumped 7.1% to nearly 2 million vehicles, led by strength in its F-Series full-size trucks, commercial vehicles, and a record year with electric vehicles. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel