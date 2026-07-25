Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.07.2026 20:26:00

Ford Just Put Apple Maps in the Dashboard of a $30,000 EV. Apple Didn't Have to Build a Car.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) spent about a decade trying to build a car and canceled the effort in February 2024. Roughly 2,000 employees were reportedly working on it, and the company is reported to have spent billions before shutting it down and moving much of the team to artificial intelligence (AI).But Apple's technology is still finding its way into vehicles.Apple and Ford (NYSE: F) announced that Apple Maps will power the navigation experience in Ford's Universal Electric Vehicle Platform beginning in 2027, delivered through a new developer kit Apple calls MapKit for Automotive. The first vehicle on that platform is a midsize electric vehicle Ford has priced around $30,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

mehr Nachrichten