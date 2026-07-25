Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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25.07.2026 20:26:00
Ford Just Put Apple Maps in the Dashboard of a $30,000 EV. Apple Didn't Have to Build a Car.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) spent about a decade trying to build a car and canceled the effort in February 2024. Roughly 2,000 employees were reportedly working on it, and the company is reported to have spent billions before shutting it down and moving much of the team to artificial intelligence (AI).But Apple's technology is still finding its way into vehicles.Apple and Ford (NYSE: F) announced that Apple Maps will power the navigation experience in Ford's Universal Electric Vehicle Platform beginning in 2027, delivered through a new developer kit Apple calls MapKit for Automotive. The first vehicle on that platform is a midsize electric vehicle Ford has priced around $30,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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