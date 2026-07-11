Crown Aktie
WKN: A0M8RQ / ISIN: AU000000CWN6
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11.07.2026 02:05:00
Ford Just Won Its First J.D. Power Quality Crown Since 2010. Here's What It Means for the Stock.
Ford (NYSE: F) is the top-ranked mainstream brand in J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. Initial Quality Study -- the first time the automaker has led the mass-market rankings since 2010. The study, released in late June, measures the problems owners report in their first 90 days with a new vehicle. Ford posted 152 problems per 100 vehicles, better than every mass-market rival and all but two brands in the industry. For a company that ranked No. 15 among mainstream brands as recently as 2023, that is a remarkable climb.Does a quality award actually matter for the stock? I think this one does. Here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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