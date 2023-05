Ford Loses This Whopping Amount of Money on Each EV It Makes

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you were asked how much money Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) makes on each electric vehicle (EV) it manufactures, what would you guess?If you channeled your inner Price Is Right contestant and said $1 dollar , you'd have over bet by about $66,000.That's right, Ford -- like most manufacturers not named Tesla -- is losing a staggering amount on each EV sold. So how do the folks at the Blue Oval turn a profit on its EV program by 2026? Let's dig in.Continue reading