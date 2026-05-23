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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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23.05.2026 17:15:00

Ford Makes Another Push to Turn Around a Key Market -- Will This Time Be Different?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has been doing business in Europe for over 100 years, and maybe that's one reason why the Detroit icon has trouble throwing in the towel on the region. Over the past 25 years Ford has made numerous major restructurings of its European business, only for the struggle to continue.In the midst of its newest overhaul, we're now finding out exactly what new models will drive Ford's next attempt to make Europe a bigger part of its bottom line. Except this time, there's a growing threat that is likely to make it even more challenging than in the past.This latest Euro overhaul comes with a different Ford flavor. The automaker is combining off-road vehicle design and on-road performance, with more rally-like capability designed to match Europe's unique setting, with winding, narrow roads and alpine passes. By the end of 2029, Ford plans to launch five all-new passenger vehicles to go on the offensive. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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