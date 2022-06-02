|
02.06.2022 15:23:07
Ford Motor Announces $3.7 Bln Investment In Three States To Create 6,200 New Union Jobs
(RTTNews) - United Auto Workers and Ford Motor Company announced plans to add more than 6,200 new U.S. manufacturing jobs in the Midwest. The company will convert nearly 3,000 temporary UAW-Ford workers to permanent full-time status. This comes more than a year ahead of 2023 contract negotiations. Supported by $3.7 billion of investments in manufacturing facilities across Ohio, Michigan and Missouri, the new UAW-Ford manufacturing jobs are expected to result in the creation of an estimated 74,000 additional indirect non-Ford jobs nationally.
Also, Ford plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years to improve the workplace experience for manufacturing employees.
19.03.21
Ford Motor overweight
Barclays Capital
22.01.21
Ford Motor overweight
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.12.20
Ford Motor Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.06.20
Ford Motor buy
Jefferies & Company Inc.
