Ford Motor April U.S. Vehicle Sales Down 10.5%; Electric Vehicle Sales Up 139%

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) posted total U.S. vehicle sales of 176,965 units for the month of April, a decline of 10.5% from a year ago. Retail sales were down 12.3%, for the month. Trucks sales were down 17.8% to 79,768. SUVs were up 2.7% to 92,809. Sales of Ford electric vehicles increased 139 percent over last year on the strength of Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit sales.

"While industry semiconductor chip shortages persist, improved inventory flow in April delivered a significant share gain of 1.0 percentage point over a year ago with Ford outperforming the industry. We are now shipping all models of the electric F-150 Lightning," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks.