|
04.05.2022 15:38:37
Ford Motor April U.S. Vehicle Sales Down 10.5%; Electric Vehicle Sales Up 139%
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) posted total U.S. vehicle sales of 176,965 units for the month of April, a decline of 10.5% from a year ago. Retail sales were down 12.3%, for the month. Trucks sales were down 17.8% to 79,768. SUVs were up 2.7% to 92,809. Sales of Ford electric vehicles increased 139 percent over last year on the strength of Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit sales.
"While industry semiconductor chip shortages persist, improved inventory flow in April delivered a significant share gain of 1.0 percentage point over a year ago with Ford outperforming the industry. We are now shipping all models of the electric F-150 Lightning," said Andrew Frick, vice president, Sales, Distribution & Trucks.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Analysen
|19.03.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.01.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.20
|Ford Motor Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.06.20
|Ford Motor buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.01.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.20
|Ford Motor Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.06.20
|Ford Motor buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.01.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.06.20
|Ford Motor buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.12.20
|Ford Motor Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ford Motor Co.
|13,97
|1,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.