Ford Motor Aktie

WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600

10.03.2026 11:35:10

Ford Motor, Bread Financial Join To Offer Co-brand Credit Card And Installment Loan Programs

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) announced a new long-term agreement with Bread Financial (BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, to launch a co-branded credit card and installment loan program. The new financing program provides flexible options to increase accessibility to subscriptions, parts and services, while rewarding customers.

Rick Cunningham, senior vice president of strategy at Bread Financial, said: "This program is designed to bring immediate value and flexibility to Ford customers, creating a more accessible and seamless ownership experience."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Bread Financial shares are down 0.68 percent to $71.97.

