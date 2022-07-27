Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 22:24:10

Ford Motor Co Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co (F) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $667 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $561 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.75 billion or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.0% to $40.2 billion from $26.8 billion last year.

Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $667 Mln. vs. $561 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.16 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $40.2 Bln vs. $26.8 Bln last year.

