|
03.02.2022 22:48:57
Ford Motor Co Q4 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ford Motor Co (F):
Earnings: $12.28 billion in Q4 vs. -$2.79 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $3.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.70 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $0.26 per share for the period.
Revenue: $37.7 billion in Q4 vs. $36.0 billion in the same period last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.22
|Ford Motor Stock Cools Off Before Earnings (Forbes)
|
02.02.22
|Ford-Aktie: IG Metall und Betriebsrat fordern Standortsicherung von Ford (dpa-AFX)
|
20.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Ford Motor öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)