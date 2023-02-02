02.02.2023 22:33:02

Ford Motor Co Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co (F) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.3 billion, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $12.3 billion, or $3.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ford Motor Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $44.0 billion from $37.7 billion last year.

Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.3 Bln. vs. $12.3 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.32 vs. $3.03 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $44.0 Bln vs. $37.7 Bln last year.

