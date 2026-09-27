27.09.2026 16:54:01

Ford Motor Company vs. General Motors: A Close Revenue Race

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) primarily generates revenue by designing, producing, and selling trucks, commercial vans, and luxury Lincoln vehicles globally, while also providing retail installment contracts, direct financing leases, wholesale dealer loans, and commercial fleet financing services to a broad base of consumers and enterprise organizations.

It established plans for a multi-energy vehicle manufacturing joint venture in Spain with Geely Auto, and it initiated a comprehensive skilled labor workforce training alliance alongside prominent corporate partners like BlackRock and Alphabet's Google.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) earns most of its revenue by manufacturing a diverse lineup of trucks, commercial sport utility vehicles, and passenger cars worldwide, in addition to offering subscription-based connected vehicle services, specialized fleet vehicle sales to government agencies, and comprehensive automotive financing options for retail buyers.

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Ford Motor Co. 11,15 0,91% Ford Motor Co.

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