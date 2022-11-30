|
30.11.2022 13:51:28
Ford Motor Makes 150K Mustang Mach-E Cars
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) said on Wednesday that it has produced 150,000 Mustang Mach-E since starting its production nearly two years ago.
Mustang Mach-E is an all electric vehicle or EV with zero tailpipe emissions.
The vehicle maker is scaling up the EV output to a rate of 600,000 annually by late 2023, and over 2 million annually by 2026.
The Mustang Mach-E will be available in 37 countries across the globe in 2023. The car was being sold in only 22 countries in the year when the vehicle was launched.
New Zealand, Brazil and Argentina are among the latest markets added to the Mustang Mach-E stable.
A rise in the vehicle production follows the upgradation of Ford's Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant which built the 150,000th vehicle.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Analysen
|10.10.22
|Ford Motor Sell
|UBS AG
|19.03.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.01.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.20
|Ford Motor Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|Ford Motor Sell
|UBS AG
|19.03.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.01.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.12.20
|Ford Motor Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.03.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.01.21
|Ford Motor overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.10.22
|Ford Motor Sell
|UBS AG
|03.12.20
|Ford Motor Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ford Motor Co.
|13,30
|-0,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Powell-Rede: US-Leitindex schließt schwächer - Nasdaq leicht im Plus -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss nach einem volatilen Donnerstagshandel schwächer, wogegen der DAX anstieg. Der US-Leitindex gab im Donnerstagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag bergauf.