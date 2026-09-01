Ford Motor Aktie

Ford Motor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.09.2026 16:13:46

Ford Motor Recalls 148,663 Mustang Vehicles In US Over Wiring Harness Ground Issues

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) is recalling about 148,663 Mustang vehicles in the U.S. due to a loss of driver power and loss of headlight function or windshield ?washing system function, which can reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway ?Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA noted that the engine compartment wiring harness ground connections of certain 2024-2026 Mustang vehicles may fracture and result in a loss of drive power or a loss of function in the windshield washing system, headlights, air conditioning, or engine cooling fan.

As a remedy, dealers will replace the engine compartment wiring harness ground terminals for free. They will also notify owners of the safety risk.

Currently, F was trading at $13.98, up 0.32 percent on the NYSE.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.

mehr Analysen
15.04.25 Ford Motor Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ford Motor Co. 12,01 0,00% Ford Motor Co.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:41 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
03:04 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
31.08.26 August 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
31.08.26 NVIDIA-Aktie & Co. aufgestockt, Caterpillar sticht heraus: Fisher Asset Management-Depot im zweiten Quartal
30.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fällt zurück -- DAX gibt deutlich ab -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Handel am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt erleidet kräftige Verluste. Die US-Börsen geben nach. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit negativen Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen