Ford Motor Aktie
WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600
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22.11.2026 23:15:45
Ford Motor vs. General Motors: Which Automotive Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As the transition to electric vehicles tests the resilience of legacy automakers, Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NASDAQ:GM) are racing to dominate the driveway. Which stock is the better buy for your portfolio?
Ford is doubling down on its commercial segment through Ford Pro, while General Motors relies on a massive brand portfolio and its OnStar ecosystem to maintain loyalty. Both companies face the capital-intensive challenge of pivoting away from traditional engines. Comparing their financials and risk profiles helps determine which legacy giant is better positioned for the road ahead.
Ford is restructuring its operations into three distinct units to better manage its evolution into a technology-led company. As a major player among consumer discretionary stocks, the company serves retail buyers through its gas-powered Ford Blue and electric Ford Model e segments. However, the Ford Pro division is a central pillar of its strategy, focusing on fleet optimization and telematics for commercial and government clients. This division provides a steady stream of recurring revenue from software services and maintenance for business fleets.
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