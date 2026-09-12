Ford Motor vs. General Motors: Which Automotive Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the automotive landscape shifts toward electrification, investors must decide which legacy giant offers the best path forward. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are now racing for dominance in this new era.

Ford is doubling down on its commercial business and iconic truck lineup while navigating a complex transition to electric power. General Motors is leveraging its global scale and proprietary battery technology to defend its market share. Both companies are currently undergoing massive structural changes, making a direct comparison essential for your portfolio.

Ford Motor focuses on trucks, SUVs, and its Ford Pro commercial vehicle division while operating within the broader universe of consumer discretionary stocks. The company serves retail buyers, government agencies, and rental fleet operators through nearly 8,226 global dealership locations. Its 2025 corporate report indicates that the company employs approximately 171,000 people across its worldwide operations.

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