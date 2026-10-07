Ford Motor vs. General Motors: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The transition to electric vehicles continues to test Detroit's giants. Choosing between Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) requires weighing sales growth against bottom-line stability as the industry evolves.

Ford is prioritizing its commercial Ford Pro segment and electric Ford Model e, while GM focuses on maintaining high profits from internal combustion trucks to fund its future. Both companies trade at low valuations, but their diverging paths in 2026 create unique opportunities for investors watching the automotive market.

Ford operates through three primary segments: Ford Blue for gas-powered vehicles, Ford Model e for electric vehicles, and Ford Pro for commercial customers. It serves a wide range of retail, government, and rental clients and is a leader among consumer discretionary stocks. In its latest annual report, filed for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company noted it does not depend on any single customer for a material portion of its business.

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