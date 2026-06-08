Ford Motor Aktie
WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600
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08.06.2026 19:16:24
Ford Motor vs. Rivian Automotive: Which Automaker Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The world of automaker stocks offers investors choices between long-established names and fast-growing upstarts. Investors looking for exposure to the changing automotive landscape must decide between legacy reliability and high-growth potential when choosing between Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) for their portfolios.Ford Motor operates as a global powerhouse with a massive internal combustion engine business while it pivots toward electrification and software services. Rivian Automotive is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer focused on premium consumer trucks and commercial delivery vans. They represent two different paths within the same evolving market for transportation and energy.Ford Motor builds a wide range of vehicles, from iconic F-150 trucks to Lincoln luxury cars, targeting both retail consumers and commercial fleets. The company maintains a leading position among consumer discretionary stocks due to its massive scale and historical brand recognition. Its business strategy focuses on three distinct pillars: traditional gasoline vehicles, commercial solutions, and a rapidly expanding electric vehicle segment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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