Will the shift to electric vehicles and software-driven services benefit traditional giants? Investors are weighing whether to back Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) or Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) as the industry evolves.

Ford relies on its iconic truck brands and a dedicated commercial unit to drive loyalty in North America. Stellantis operates a vast global network with brands like Jeep and Ram, providing massive scale across Europe and the Americas. Both face the challenge of modernizing production while maintaining profitability in a rapidly changing market.

Ford operates through its Ford Blue, Model e, and Ford Pro segments, focusing on internal combustion engines, electric vehicles, and commercial fleet services. Ford operates as a key player among consumer discretionary stocks, serving a wide variety of retail and commercial clients. The company does not depend on any single customer for its revenue, which helps diversify its client base.

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