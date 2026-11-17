Ford Motor Aktie
WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600
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18.11.2026 00:01:02
Ford Motor vs. Stellantis: Which Automaker Titan Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Will the shift to electric vehicles and software-driven services benefit traditional giants? Investors are weighing whether to back Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) or Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) as the industry evolves.
Ford relies on its iconic truck brands and a dedicated commercial unit to drive loyalty in North America. Stellantis operates a vast global network with brands like Jeep and Ram, providing massive scale across Europe and the Americas. Both face the challenge of modernizing production while maintaining profitability in a rapidly changing market.
Ford operates through its Ford Blue, Model e, and Ford Pro segments, focusing on internal combustion engines, electric vehicles, and commercial fleet services. Ford operates as a key player among consumer discretionary stocks, serving a wide variety of retail and commercial clients. The company does not depend on any single customer for its revenue, which helps diversify its client base.
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09.11.26
|S&P 500-Titel Ford Motor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Ford Motor-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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02.11.26
|S&P 500-Titel Ford Motor-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Ford Motor von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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29.10.26
|Ford-Aktie steigt dennoch: Rohstoffpreise werden zur wachsenden Last (dpa-AFX)
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29.10.26
|ROUNDUP: Ford sieht höhere Belastung durch Rohstoffpreise (dpa-AFX)
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27.10.26
|Ausblick: Ford Motor legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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26.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier Ford Motor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Ford Motor-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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19.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert Ford Motor-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Ford Motor von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ford Motor Co.
|10,26
|-0,34%
|Stellantis
|3,23
|-2,76%
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