Stellantis Aktie
WKN DE: A2QL01 / ISIN: NL00150001Q9
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18.09.2026 21:57:01
Ford Motor vs. Stellantis: Which Automotive Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Traditional automakers face a crossroads as they navigate shifting consumer preferences and the costly transition to electric platforms. Should you bet on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) or Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for your portfolio?
Ford relies on its dominant position in the truck and fleet markets to fund its technological pivot. Stellantis focuses on a global multi-brand strategy to maximize scale across diverse geographies. This comparison examines which manufacturer balances profitability and balance sheet strength more effectively for long-term investors.
Ford focuses on its Ford+ plan, which aims to modernize its business through specialized segments like Ford Blue for internal combustion and Ford Model e for electric vehicles. According to its latest annual report, the company distributes its products through nearly 8,226 independently owned dealerships globally as of December 2025. It also serves commercial fleet customers, daily rental agencies, and government entities, providing a steady base of demand.
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Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ford Motor Co.
|11,44
|-3,95%
|Stellantis
|4,19
|-4,73%
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