Ford Motor vs. Stellantis: Which Automotive Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The global automotive landscape is shifting rapidly as legacy manufacturers balance traditional engine sales with expensive electric transitions. Should you bet on Ford Motor (NYSE:F) or Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for your 2026 portfolio?

Ford relies on its iconic brands and a dominant commercial division to drive cash flow and market share. Stellantis manages a massive portfolio of 14 brands, aiming for global scale and production efficiency across dozens of markets. Both companies are navigating a difficult environment where high costs have pressured the bottom line for many consumer discretionary stocks.

Ford Motor organizes its global operations through three main segments: Ford Blue for gas-powered vehicles, Ford Model e for electric cars, and Ford Pro for commercial customers. In its latest annual report, the company highlighted its network of approximately 8,226 independently owned dealerships worldwide. This diverse approach helps the brand reach a broad consumer and commercial base, supported by its financial services arm, Ford Motor Credit Company.

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