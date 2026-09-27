Ford Motor Aktie
WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600
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27.09.2026 20:22:56
Ford Motor vs. Tesla: What Revenue Trends Reveal About These Automotive Titans
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) primarily generates revenue by designing, manufacturing, financing, and servicing a broad spectrum of combustion and electric vehicles (EVs), including trucks, commercial vans, and sport utility vehicles for global retail consumers and large institutional fleet operators.
During the third quarter, it announced a new multi-energy vehicle manufacturing joint venture with Geely Auto located in Spain, and it separately initiated a safety recall covering certain trucks in the United States and Canada to address improperly secured fuel tank hardware components.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) earns the vast majority of its revenue by producing and distributing electric sedans and sport utility vehicles directly to retail consumers worldwide, alongside developing comprehensive solar power generation systems and industrial energy storage solutions.
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