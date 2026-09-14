Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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14.09.2026 12:17:56

Ford Motor vs. Tesla: Which Automotive Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors face a choice between a traditional industrial titan and a high-tech pioneer as the auto market evolves. Choosing between Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) requires weighing current stability against future innovation.

Ford relies on its deep manufacturing roots and a dominant position in commercial trucks to drive its business forward. Tesla ignores the traditional dealer model to focus on its identity as an artificial intelligence and robotics powerhouse. Both companies are battling for dominance in a market shifting toward electric vehicles and autonomous software.

Ford Motor sells its vehicles and services through an extensive global network of over 8,000 independent dealerships. Ford is a cornerstone of consumer discretionary stocks, leveraging its legacy manufacturing power to serve retail and commercial buyers. Because its customer base includes government fleets and rental companies, it does not rely on any single customer for a material portion of revenue.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ford Motor Co. 11,98 -0,83% Ford Motor Co.
Tesla 313,55 -0,59% Tesla

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