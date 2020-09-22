Ford of Canada and Unifor Continue Negotiatons for a National Labour Contract

The following statement attributable to Ryan Kantautas, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Ford of Canada has agreed to continue negotiations beyond the September 21, 11:59 p.m. ET deadline to achieve a tentative agreement. We will continue to work collaboratively with Unifor to negotiate a globally competitive collective agreement.

SOURCE Ford of Canada