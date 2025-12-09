Ford Outlines New Europe Strategy; Partners With Renault

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F), on Monday, announced it outlined the next phase of its European strategy, focusing on agility, cost efficiency, and a stronger product lineup for both retail and commercial customers. The company also announced a strategic collaboration with Renault SA (RNO.PA) to accelerate its product plan.

The plan is built on three pillars such as strengthening Ford Pro, expanding the passenger car range with new models, and optimizing manufacturing for scale and efficiency.

The company said that a new product wave will begin in 2028, including multi-energy and affordable vehicles designed to support customer choice during the transition to electrification.

The partnership with Renault includes joint development of two Ford-branded EVs on Renault's Ampere platform for 2028, and a Letter of Intent to explore jointly developed light commercial vehicles.

Ford Pro remains the core of its European business, supported by its software and services ecosystem. The Ford Liive Uptime system delivered 820,000 days of additional vehicle uptime in 2024.

The company continues to leverage partnerships with Koç Holding through Ford Otosan and with Volkswagen to strengthen its commercial and electric vehicle operations.

The company also called for better alignment of European carbon dioxide regulations with market conditions. EV share in Europe remains at 16.1%, well below the 25% required by 2025 targets.

The company urged policymakers to adjust carbon dioxide targets, maintain incentives for electrification, and support small businesses that depend on commercial vehicles.

On Monday, Ford closed trading 0.84% higher at $13.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Monday, Renault closed trading 1.18% lesser at EUR 36.76 on the Paris Stock Exchange.