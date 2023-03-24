|
24.03.2023 21:46:35
Ford Plans To Build 500,000 EVs A Year At Its New Tennessee Plant
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor's (F) Friday announced that its new plant being constructed in Tennessee will be capable of producing 500,000 electric vehicles a year at full production.
"BlueOval City," Ford's all-new mega-campus in West Tennessee, is taking shape and preparing to build Ford's next-gen electric truck, code named Project T3, short for "TrustTheTruck," in 2025.
"BlueOval City is the blueprint for Ford's electric future around the world," said Bill Ford, Ford's executive chair. "We will build revolutionary electric vehicles at an advanced manufacturing site that works in harmony with the planet, aligning business growth and innovation with environmental progress."
Ford and partner SK On are investing $5.6 billion in the campus and creating approximately 6,000 new jobs. Ford has launched a comprehensive education and training effort called BlueOval Learning to prepare future employees.
BlueOval City is designed to be Ford's first carbon neutral vehicle manufacturing and battery campus as Ford works to power all Ford plants globally with renewable and carbon-free electricity by 2035.
"Project T3 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revolutionize America's truck. We are melding 100 years of Ford truck know-how with world-class electric vehicle, software and aerodynamics talent. It will be a platform for endless innovation and capability," said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.
