|
02.02.2022 03:36:47
Ford Plans To Spend Up To $20 Bln In Shift To Electric Vehicles : Report
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) plans to spend as much as $20 billion to reorganize its business for the electric future, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
According to the reports, Ford plans to spend an additional $10 billion to $20 billion over the next five to 10 years converting factories worldwide to electric-vehicle production from making gasoline-powered cars. Ford has previously stated that it would spend $30 billion on electric and autonomous vehicle development by 2025.
The report also said that the automaker is considering to spin off some of its EV business as a special acquisition company (SPAC) in order to attract more investment. The potential move would involve lower-volume models, allowing the company to focus its efforts on mass-market Evs.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.22
|Ford Motor Stock Cools Off Before Earnings (Forbes)
|
02.02.22
|Ford-Aktie: IG Metall und Betriebsrat fordern Standortsicherung von Ford (dpa-AFX)
|
20.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Ford Motor öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)