|
04.04.2023 16:40:10
Ford Q1 U.S. Sales Up 10.1% - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that total U.S. sales for the first quarter rose 10.1 percent to 475,906 vehicles from 432,132 vehicles last year.
Car sales for the quarter increased 5.1 percent to 14,741 units and SUV sales increased 0.7 percent to 207,142 units, while Truck sales climbed 19.6 percent to 254,023 units from last year.
Ford' said its EV sales grew 41.0 percent in the first quarter on sales of 10,866 electric vehicles. F-150 Lightning sales totaled 4,291 pickups with production capacity actions on track to hit an annual production run rate of 150,000 this year. Sales by Ford Pro of the E-Transit, America's best-selling electric van last year, climbed 62.7 percent. Reflecting downtime at the plant for changes to increase production, Mustang Mach-E sales were down.
Ford said it is increasing production capacity across Ford Blue, Model e, and Ford Pro and will continue through the year to meet customer demand.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.03.23
|Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor (Benzinga)
|
29.03.23
|NYSE-Wert Ford-Aktie im Plus: 1.000 Arbeitsplätze im Saarland gesichert (dpa-AFX)
|
29.03.23
|ROUNDUP: 1000 Ford-Arbeitsplätze im Saarland bis Ende 2023 gesichert (dpa-AFX)
|
24.03.23
|Analyst Ratings for Ford Motor (Benzinga)
|
21.03.23
|Ford Motor Unusual Options Activity (Benzinga)
|
21.03.23
|Ford stellt neuen Elektro-'Explorer' vor (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ford Motor Co.
|11,53
|-1,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig Bewegung vor Ostern: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich unter der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während die chinesischen Märkte zur Wochenmitte geschlossen blieben.