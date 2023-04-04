Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 16:40:10

Ford Q1 U.S. Sales Up 10.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that total U.S. sales for the first quarter rose 10.1 percent to 475,906 vehicles from 432,132 vehicles last year.

Car sales for the quarter increased 5.1 percent to 14,741 units and SUV sales increased 0.7 percent to 207,142 units, while Truck sales climbed 19.6 percent to 254,023 units from last year.

Ford' said its EV sales grew 41.0 percent in the first quarter on sales of 10,866 electric vehicles. F-150 Lightning sales totaled 4,291 pickups with production capacity actions on track to hit an annual production run rate of 150,000 this year. Sales by Ford Pro of the E-Transit, America's best-selling electric van last year, climbed 62.7 percent. Reflecting downtime at the plant for changes to increase production, Mustang Mach-E sales were down.

Ford said it is increasing production capacity across Ford Blue, Model e, and Ford Pro and will continue through the year to meet customer demand.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.mehr Analysen

10.10.22 Ford Motor Sell UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ford Motor Co. 11,53 -1,17% Ford Motor Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung vor Ostern: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Wall Street stabil erwartet -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich unter der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während die chinesischen Märkte zur Wochenmitte geschlossen blieben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen