Ford Recalls 39,000 Expedition And Lincoln Navigator; Asks Owners To Park Outside Due To Fire Risk

(RTTNews) - Auto giant Ford Motor Co. (F) has issued a recall of about 39,000 2021 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator vehicles due to fire risk.

The company has asked the customers of the recalled 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs to park their vehicles outside and away from structures while it investigates the cause of under hood fires.

"Responding to 16 reported incidents, Ford is recalling 39,013 Expedition and Navigator SUVs in the U.S. built between December 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. These vehicles may pose a risk of under hood fire, including while the vehicle is parked and off. As of Ford's filing with NHTSA, there have been no reported incidents with vehicles built before or after these dates," the company announced in a statement.

The company said it began investigating about the issue on March 24, 2022, however, it is yet to find the actual cause. The incidents are believed to originate in the rear of the engine compartment near the passenger side of the vehicle.

Fourteen of these incidents occurred on vehicles owned by rental companies and two were retail customer vehicles. Of the 16 incidents, 12 reportedly occurred while the vehicle was parked and off, one reportedly while the vehicle was parked and on, and three reportedly while the vehicle was in motion.

"We are working around-the-clock to determine the root cause of this issue and subsequent remedy so that customers can continue to enjoy using their vehicles" said Jeffrey Marentic, General Manager, Ford Passenger Vehicles. "We recognize the importance of staying in touch with our customers until we resolve this matter."