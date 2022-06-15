Ford Recalls About 2.9 Mln Vehicles To Fix Faulty Gear Issue

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling about 2.9 million vehicles to fix a defective part that may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear.

The Ford is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles. According to the company, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.

A damaged or missing bushing may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear, and cause the vehicle to move in an unexpected direction. Further, the vehicle may roll after the driver selects the 'Park' position. Both the scenarios increases the risk of a crash or injury.

Ford says in documents that it knows of four injury reports due to the problem, and another six property damage claims. The company has 1,630 warranty reports and 233 complaints about the problem.

Dealers will replace the under hood shift bushing and add a protective cap over the shift cable bushing, free of charge.

Earlier this week, Ford also asked its dealers to stop delivering electric Mustang Mach-Es due to a potential safety defect in recent models. The company also recalled about 49,000 Mach-Es with the issue.

The potentially affected vehicles include 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es that were built from May 27, 2020, through May 24, 2022, at the automaker's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.

According to the company, in the affected vehicles, it is possible that the high voltage battery main contactors may overheat, which can result in an open contactor or welding condition. Should the contactors weld closed while driving, a powertrain malfunction warning light will be illuminated on the next drive cycle, along with a no start condition. If the contactors open while driving, a powertrain malfunction warning light will be illuminated, the vehicle will display Stop Safely Now in the instrument panel cluster, and the vehicle will experience an immediate loss of motive power. The vehicle will coast to a stop, while all 12V systems including power brakes and steering will remain functional.