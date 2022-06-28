Ford Recalls F-150 Lightning Electric Trucks To Fix Tire Pressure Fault

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor (F) has recalled about 2,900 F-150 Lightning electric truck to fix a software issue that could result in a failure to provide warning of low tire pressure. This is the electric vehicle's first recall.

The software issue could lead to a failure to provide adequate warning of low tire pressure, or the light will fail to illuminate, which increases risk of crash. This issue only affects trucks delivered with 20? or 22? all-season tires.

Ford states this issue exists because the recommended tire cold inflation pressure value in the Body Control Module (BCM) was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi.

"Low tire inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash. Ford encourages customers to check their tire pressure matches figures provided on the Tire and Loading Information label located inside the driver-side front door jamb," the auto giant said in a statement.

The recall covers nearly 2,666 U.S. vehicles and 220 in Canada. There are no accidents or injuries connected to the recall. The issue will fixed through an over-the-air software update.