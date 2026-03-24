Ford Recalls Over 254,000 Lincoln Luxury SUVs Over Software Issue

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) issued a recall for a total of about 254,640 Lincoln luxury SUVs in the United States due to software issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

The regulator said the loss of the rearview camera image and certain driver assistance features in some vehicles can reduce the driver's ability to detect hazards, increasing the risk of a crash.

The Image Processing Module A (IPMA) may unexpectedly reset, resulting in loss of the rearview camera image and advanced driver assistance (ADAS) features, including pre-collision assist, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, the regulator added.

The affected vehicles include certain 2022-2025 Lincoln Navigator, 2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus, 2025 Lincoln Aviator and Explorer vehicles.

The safety regulator said owners of the affected vehicles can have the Image Processing Module A software updated by a dealer, or through an over-the-air (OTA) update, free of charge.