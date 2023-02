Ford Slashes EV Prices Following Tesla as Price Wars Intensify

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ford (NYSE: F) is following Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) in cutting electric vehicle (EV) prices. Typically, when a company follows a competitor in cutting prices, it signifies the start of a price war. These actions tend to bring profit margins down industrywide, which is terrible news for investors.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 29, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 31, 2023.Continue reading