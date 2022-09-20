|
20.09.2022 20:05:26
Ford Stock Plunges Due to Lack of Parts. Time to Buy?
Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares drove into a ditch Tuesday after the automaker warned supply chain problems would eat into current-quarter results.Ford is hardly alone in warning about the impact of a challenging global economy, and the automaker remains confident the problems are temporary. But Ford said it expects to end the quarter with thousands of mostly completed vehicles sitting on its lots awaiting key parts, costing the company billions in delayed sales.With Tuesday's drop, the stock is now down more than 45% from its highs for the year. Ford is currently navigating a difficult stretch of highway. But for long-term focused investors, there is reason to believe Ford stock is no lemon.Continue reading
