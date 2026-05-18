Ford To Launch 7 New European Models, Pushes Software As It Seeks Turnaround

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) will launch seven new passenger and commercial vehicles in Europe by 2029 and expand its software services business, as it tries to defend its lead in vans and revive passenger car division that has struggled against Chinese and European rivals.

The U.S. automaker unveiled the plan to dealers in Salzburg on Monday under a new global brand platform called "Ready-Set-Ford".

The rollout will include electric, hybrid and combustion models to match varied customer demand.

Ford Pro, Europe's best selling commercial vehicle brand for 11 years, will add two models: the heavy-duty Ranger Super Duty, now on sale, and the all-electric Transit City van due later in 2026.

"We don't just sell vans and pickups, we deliver an integrated ecosystem", said Jim Baumbick, Ford's President in Europe.

Ford will launch five new passenger vehicles by end - 2029, including a Bronco-based compact SUV to be built in Valencia, Spain, from 2028, an electric B-segment hatch, a fully electric small SUV, and two multi-energy crossovers.

The company also urged EU regulators to adopt more flexible emissions rules, arguing that forcing rapid EV adoption without adequate charging risks keeping older, higher- emission vehicles on the road.

It backed plug-in hybrids and extended-range EVs as a bridge technology.

"The fastest route to zero emissions is the one customers will actually take", Baumbick said.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Ford were up 3.95 percent, changing hands at $13.95, after closing Friday's regular session 7.46 percent lower.