Ford Motor Aktie

Ford Motor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.07.2026 07:11:29

Ford, Unifor Ratify New Collective Agreement, To Invest $900 Mln In Canadian Manufacturing Ops

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F), the American automotive major, Monday announced that its Canadian unit, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and Unifor-represented hourly employees have ratified a new three-year national collective agreement.

As part of the collective agreement, Ford plans to invest $900 million across its Canadian manufacturing operations, including an additional $500 million to maximize 5.0-litre engine production at Essex Engine Plant which comprises of a forecasted third shift, and to support continued expansion and production of the 7.3-litre engine in Essex.

This also includes a previously planned $400 million at Oakville Assembly Complex over the life of the agreement.

Ford Canada's hourly employees will receive a 9 percent increase in general wages over the life of the agreement, a C$10,000 ratification bonus for eligible full-time permanent employees and C$2,000 for temporary employees, increases to retirement programs, adjusted starting base wage for new hire wage progression schedule.

On Friday, shares closed at $14.23, up 0.28% on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ford Motor Co.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ford Motor Co.

mehr Analysen
15.04.25 Ford Motor Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ford Motor Co. 12,37 -0,56% Ford Motor Co.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
18.07.26 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.07.26 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vor ruhigem Start -- DAX etwas höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen fester - Nikkei pausiert
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt seitwärts tendieren dürfte, wird bei den deutschen Nachbarn ein minimales Plus erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich zum Wochenstart gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen