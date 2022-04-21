Ford Unveils Lincoln Electric Car Concept

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Inc. has unveiled Lincoln Star Concept, the first-ever concept for an electric vehicle from its luxury vehicle division Lincoln.

The automotive major plans to add three fully electric vehicles or EVs by 2025 and a fourth by 2026 into Lincoln lineup.

While announcing the global launch, Lincoln said in a tweet that the Lincoln Concept vehicle is not available for purchase. It is not a running, driving model, and the company is yet to release performance details.

The latest development is in line with Lincoln's expectation that more than half of its global volume would be all-electric vehicles by mid-decade. This means, more than half of its global volume will be zero emissions vehicles.

In a statement, Lincoln said its Star electric SUV concept introduces new design language with illuminated crystallines, plus backlit doors, seats and exterior features.

The company's rear- and all-wheel-drive flexible battery electric architecture and next-generation Lincoln Intelligence System enable the new design thinking and connected experiences the Star Concept offers.

The flexible architecture offers engineers and designers possibility to reimagine the additional interior space.

Lincoln President Joy Falotico said, "As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles."

Lincoln said it reported its best annual global sales in 21 years, up 7% over 2021. The company plans to build on its momentum with the recent launches of the all-new Zephyr in China and the new Navigator in North America.