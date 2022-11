Ford vs. GM: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When General Motors (NYSE: GM) reported its huge earnings beat last week -- sales up 56% year over year, profits rising 39%, and a tremendous $4.6 billion in free cash flow (FCF) -- it seemed to set the stage for a similarly good news day from Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), which would report earnings one day later.That's not quite how things worked out.Reporting earnings late on Wednesday, Ford's numbers weren't entirely horrible -- they just weren't anywhere near as good as GM's. Sales of $39.4 billion rose 10% year over year, and Ford generated respectable free cash flow of $3.6 billion.Continue reading