|
15.09.2022 02:00:28
Ford Wants to Prioritize EVs at its Dealerships
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Ford is turning to something from its past to sell the car of the future: dealers.On Wednesday, the automotive giant announced plans to make a big push to bring EVs and charging stations to nearly 3,000 of its dealer locations across the country. It's a road not taken by Ford's biggest competitors, who dismiss dealerships as just as obsolete as the combustion engine.The reigning EV kings over at Tesla have forgone the traditional dealer model, relying instead on a new age direct-to-consumer model. Meanwhile, Carvana has driven to prominence by shifting the used car experience online. But Ford has a century-long history its newest rivals lack, and the in-roads in communities all across the country to prove it. Now, CEO Jim Farley wants the company to lean on its established ground game advantage.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu A&T Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu A&T Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen belasten: Asiatische Indizes schwächer
An den asiatischen Börsen geht es am Freitag abwärts. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag nach einem freundlichem Start hinter die Nulllinie zurück. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich schwächer.