Ford Wants to Prioritize EVs at its Dealerships

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Ford is turning to something from its past to sell the car of the future: dealers.On Wednesday, the automotive giant announced plans to make a big push to bring EVs and charging stations to nearly 3,000 of its dealer locations across the country. It's a road not taken by Ford's biggest competitors, who dismiss dealerships as just as obsolete as the combustion engine.The reigning EV kings over at Tesla have forgone the traditional dealer model, relying instead on a new age direct-to-consumer model. Meanwhile, Carvana has driven to prominence by shifting the used car experience online. But Ford has a century-long history its newest rivals lack, and the in-roads in communities all across the country to prove it. Now, CEO Jim Farley wants the company to lean on its established ground game advantage.Continue reading