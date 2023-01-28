Ford's $2.7 Billion Speed Bump Could Actually Be Good News

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was a bit of a rough year for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) investors. Plagued by economic uncertainty, rising interest rates, chip shortages causing supply chain issues, and a stock price that's shed nearly half its value over the past year, investors were glad to close the book on 2022.In addition to those negatives, Ford also turned in a third-quarter result that was significantly hindered by its $2.7 billion pre-tax impairment from its autonomous investment, Argo AI. For investors, Ford's $2.7 billion speed bump might actually be good news – here's why.The automotive industry is investing billions of dollars into autonomous driving technology and electric vehicles. Those two aspects of the auto industry appear to be a match made in Heaven as many companies envision fleets of self-driving electric vehicles.Continue reading