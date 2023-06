Ford's biometric car key

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The days of digging through your purse, backpack or pockets to find your car keys may soon be over: Ford wants to make your car a keyless experience.The company is seeking to patent a method for "enhanced biometric authorization." Ford's filing notes two ways that it may authorize a user to access a car without a key: from outside of the car and from within it. From the outside, this system may determine a user is authorized to access a vehicle as they walk up to it, unlocking the doors automatically. Once inside, the system uses cameras and sensors to perform facial recognition to determine if the vehicle can accept the user's commands to operate it. Continue reading